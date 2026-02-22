Reporter’s notebook

GAO: Room for improvement in helping disabled job seekers

Texas college’s museum recognized for community impact

Washington college recommends some program closures

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report says disabled job seekers continue to face challenges accessing state and local workforce development programs.

While state and local workforce agencies continue to make their programs both physically and programmatically accessible, they face ongoing challenges ensuring all people with disabilities can benefit from the Department of Labor’s (DOL) core workforce programs. For example, disabled job seekers may not have access to needed services, such as sign language interpreters, in some areas.

About 7% of participants in the DOL core workforce programs reported having disabilities in program year 2023, the report said. However, almost half of the participants did not report their disability type. It added that DOL has taken steps to encourage states to collect more complete data on disability type, though it did acknowledge that some individuals may not want to self-report a disability.

GAO observed that participants with disabilities used career services about as often as those without disabilities, but they used training services less often. It also noted that DOL provides guidance and technical assistance on accessibility to job centers but does not evaluate awareness or use of them.

The report added, “While much of DOL’s guidance remains active and is available on its website, the agency removed its promising practices guide to review it for alignment with the administration’s priorities. Agency officials said they would add it back to their website once they have completed their review, estimated for summer 2025. As of January 2026, the promising practices guide had not been added back.”

The report was requested by Reps. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) and Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (D-Florida), who both serve on the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Hill College‘s Texas Heritage Museum is the first community college in the country to receive the Institute of Museum and Library Services National Medal, the highest honor for U.S. museums and libraries that demonstrate a deep impact in the communities they serve. The college is also the first out of 226 academic institutions in Texas to have its museum receive the honor.

Each year, up to 10 institutions in the country are awarded the national medal — five museums and five libraries. To be considered, institutions must show a dedication to fostering lifelong learning for all people of all ages by providing access to information through advancing digital availability. They must also show a commitment to enriching the lives of members of the community by providing spaces for connection and conversation, as well as preserving natural and cultural heritage.

Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas), a longtime supporter of Hill College, nominated the museum.

“When I nominated the museum for this award, I wasn’t just thinking about artifacts behind glass. I was thinking about the heart of this place where education, history and service all come together. A place where students learn surrounded by stories of courage, sacrifice and resilience, the very stories that have shaped Texas and the United States,” Ellzey said in a release.

Hill College officials said the award highlights the Texas Heritage Museum’s work in preserving wartime history while expanding access, education and community engagement across generations. It houses more than 25,000 historical artifacts, and the Historical Research Center, a subdivision of the museum, houses over 15,000 publications.

South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) is recommending the closure of three academic programs — paralegal, culinary arts, and baking and pastry arts — as part of its plan to stabilize its budget.

The program closures are among several actions the college is taking in response to rising costs, structural funding challenges and ongoing cash flow disruptions, SPSCC said in a release. These actions include immediate cost-saving measures, such as travel and hiring freezes, and long-term measures like reductions in force, layoffs and program closures.

SPSCC said that, after reviewing program data with deans and program faculty, it determined that the three academic programs face challenges related to employment demand, career outcomes and long-term viability.

“Students who enroll in our programs invest significant time and money toward their education. If the certificate or degree they’re earning does not create opportunities to thrive in our region, we owe it to our students to be transparent about that,” said Michelle Andreas, SPSCC’s vice president for instruction.

Students currently enrolled in the programs will be able to complete their degree or certificate through a planned “teach-out” process, though no new students will be admitted.

The program closures and layoffs reflect funding challenges facing community colleges statewide as a result of declining state funding, rising operating costs and cash flow constraints, the college said. In recent years, tuition increases have not kept pace with growth in employee salaries, benefits, utilities and other essential expenses, resulting in a budget increasingly dominated by fixed personnel costs, now totaling 83% of the college’s budget, SPSCC said.