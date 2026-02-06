Powering the pipeline

The U.S. manufacturing industry has more jobs available than skilled workers to fill them. This gap is forecast to widen further, with 3.5 million positions opening over the next decade, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

A new collaboration between the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and General Motors (GM) aims to bridge this growing divide. The EmployED initiative – managed by AACC with funding from GM – is targeting advanced manufacturing as a means of matching industry needs with community college talent.

Eighteen colleges have joined the effort to implement best practices and early technical training. Bronx Community College President Larry Johnson said the program, which provides a one-time $60,000 grant to participating schools, can create a powerful bond between education and workforce demand.

“The initiative is creating space for colleges to learn from one another, deepen employer engagement and integrate skills into clearer pathways to employment,” said Johnson, who serves on the AACC board of directors. “This kind of collaboration is essential if we want community colleges to remain responsive, relevant and connected to the communities we serve.”

Member institutions like South Texas College (STC) point to the natural connection between EmployED’s mission and regional job opportunities. Serving the Rio Grande Valley, STC is a local leader in advanced manufacturing innovation, specifically in AI and mechatronics, said Erika Guerra, chair of the college’s advanced manufacturing technology department.

Hands-on learning gives students highly marketable skills sought by regional aerospace giants like SpaceX. GE has an aerospace division in McAllen that specializes in repairing engine components for commercial and military aircraft. Local producers are also seeking welders and industrial maintenance technicians, Guerra said.

South Texas College is a regional leader in advanced manufacturing innovation, specifically in AI and mechatronics. (Photo: STC)

“We have advisory committees comprised of different manufacturing companies that help shape our skills for the region,” she said. “If we have a big skills gap to fill, or if we’re modifying a class, our advisors let us know. Without them, we couldn’t move forward with new technology, or we’d have classes that are no longer relevant to the area.”

Building on its track record of innovation, STC introduced an AI-focused manufacturing curriculum in early 2025. A regional first, the program ties AI coding and programming with ethical industrial practices. Initially launched with Intel, the initiative is now using EmployED funding to scale into robotics, mechatronics and precision machining.

“(This work) is using predictive maintenance to find out if equipment will fail,” Guerra said. “We wanted to expand our course with hands-on projects. We’re not just working with simulated data; we’re also using real-time sensor data from motors. When students go into the workforce, they will have a readiness for these jobs.”

Welcome to the new school

EmployED is likewise a natural fit for Community College of Baltimore County’s (CCBC) automotive training program, which recently added electric vehicle instruction to its curriculum through the one-year program grant.

Funding will upgrade an introductory course required for all CCBC automotive students. The expanded class includes hybrid electric and battery electric vehicle safety, systems and service protocols, along with EV-specific tools and training aids.

CCBC’s automotive course currently serves 140 students, with intense industry demand often leading to job offers before completion, noted Douglas Kendzierski, chair of the Maryland college’s transportation, engineering and industrial programs.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects roughly 70,000 annual job openings for automotive technicians and mechanics through 2033. What’s more, the Baltimore County region supports more than 2,000 automotive, mechanical and electrical repair professionals, about 20% more than comparable areas in the U.S.

The electric and hybrid vehicle markets are surging, propelled by a shift away from fossil fuels and toward climate-conscious transportation. Per data from market researcher Renub Research, the plug-in hybrid sector will surpass 10 million units by 2030, with the global EV market projected to hit $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Meeting the youth movement

The EmployED grant positions CCBC to respond to the needs of top industry partners such as GM, Ford, Nissan, Subaru and Stellantis/Chrysler. Participating students receive direct OEM training, mastering specialized skills from the manufacturers themselves, Kendzierski said.

Grant-funded safety and service training is essential for building a foundation of highly skilled, knowledgeable workers. A deep-rooted understanding of industry health risks – fire hazards, high-voltage electrocution and more – will create an essential and highly valued workforce, Kendzierski said.

“This funding lets us teach those protocols,” he said. “We can rehearse them over and over to ensure they become entrenched in young technicians before they come close to touching a battery or related component. The goal is safety outcomes, with everything else taking a back seat.”

A youth movement is rising in Louisiana as well, with Baton Rouge Community College’s EmployED grant driving early STEM education for K-12 students. Monthly STEM mini-camps and credentialing opportunities mirror a region undergoing rapid technological and industrial growth.

In an email to Community College Daily, Chancellor Willie E. Smith and Sarah Barlow, provost and vice chancellor for workforce development, said early exposure to rapidly scaling sectors can build a talent pipeline into the local business community.

“Too many students — particularly those from under-resourced communities — are unaware of advanced manufacturing and technology pathways early enough to prepare for them,” the BRCC officials said. “EmployED directly addresses this gap by creating structured, early career exposure that helps students see these opportunities well before critical academic decisions are made.”

Beyond technical knowledge, the program imparts teamwork, adaptability and additional durable skills that are often lacking among new graduates. Early outreach can also recenter perceptions about who “belongs” in careers historically dominated by men, said Barlow and Smith, a member of the AACC board of directors.

Along with tech-focused camps and outreach events, programming will engage student minds in cybersecurity fundamentals, digital literacy, programming concepts and problem-solving simulations. For older learners, EmployED incorporates certification preparation aligned with credentials such as CompTIA Tech+ and IBM Introduction to Cybersecurity.

“These experiences are designed to connect directly to dual-enrollment and associate-degree programs at BRCC, creating a clear and intentional pipeline,” the officials said. “The goal is not just exposure, but engagement — students actively use tools, explore real-world applications, and interact with faculty and industry professionals. Transportation, meals and supplies are intentionally included to remove barriers and ensure equitable participation.”

The program is expected to reach more than 200 K-12 students during the 12-month grant period. This framework has potential for expansion as well, a future that includes advanced construction systems along with EV and process technology.

Ultimately, BRCC leadership believes EmployED will help cultivate a homegrown future for advanced manufacturing and technology.

“It signals to students that opportunity begins early, to employers that BRCC is building the workforce of tomorrow, and to the community that economic growth and equity must move together,” the leaders said. “This initiative reinforces BRCC’s role as a responsive, forward-looking institution committed to preparing the next generation for high-wage, high-demand careers right here at home.”