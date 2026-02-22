Newsmakers

Kudos

DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, president of New York’s Monroe Community College (MCC), has been named to the Rochester Business Journal’s sixth annual Power 100 List for 2026. It is her fifth consecutive year making the list.

When asked by the magazine what decision or strategic shift in 2025 had the greatest impact on her college, Burt-Nanna said it was fully implementing MCC’s academic momentum framework by redesigning advising and program mapping around student success. She said every student now has a dedicated “success coach” and clear, data-informed pathways aligned to transfer and workforce outcomes.

In terms of what development in higher education she is watching, Burt-Nanna said it’s post-completion success, including workforce alignment, credential stacking, and strategies supporting returning and non-traditional learners.

John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is honored in a new award from Kareem’s Mission that carryies his name. The S.K.I. Award exemplifies his values: service, kindness and inclusion, according to Kareem’s Mission, a non-profit organization that supports children and families. It will announce the inaugural recipient soon.

Sygielski was also named the S.K.I. Award Legacy Honoree, which recognizes his a lifetime of leadership and service that inspired the creation of the award.

Julie White, chancellor of the Pierce College District (Washington), is the recipient of Campus Compact’s Eduardo J. Padrón Award for Presidential Leadership. The award recognizes presidents and chancellors from community colleges who have exemplified a deep and sustained commitment to civic and community engagement throughout their careers.

White is recognized for her deep commitment to equity, student success and institutional transformation. She has served at a variety of institutions, including community colleges, liberal arts colleges and research universities with roles in teaching, student services, academic administration, research administration, health education and women’s services.

“By recognizing her with the Padrón Award, we are proud to elevate the work she is doing to create more effective and equitable systems that promote education as a pathway to economic mobility and social justice,” said Bobbie Laur, president of Campus Compact.

* * *

Several community college leaders have been named recipients of the 2026 Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, the highest honor the international Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) bestows on community college presidents. They include:

The award annually honors college presidents who have demonstrated sustained, exceptional commitment to student success through academic excellence, leadership development and access to opportunity. Nominees must have served in their role for at least five years and are selected based on nominations submitted by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) students on their campus. The award is named in honor of the late Dr. Shirley B. Gordon, PTK’s longest-serving board chair and a lifelong advocate for community college students.

Appointments

Mary Graham, president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has been named to the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society’s International Board of Directors. For the past six years, Graham has served on Phi Theta Kappa’s (PTK) Presidential Advisory Board as the Mississippi representative, where she offered operational guidance to help ensure PTK’s programs and practices effectively served community college students. As a member of the board, her work will shift to strategic governance, helping guide PTK’s long-term vision, policy alignment, financial stewardship and organizational sustainability.

John Albright is joining the Colorado Community College System as executive vice chancellor/chief strategy officer. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and executive director of City Year Denver, which supports students and fosters leadership through national service.

Stacy Atkinson will become interim provost at Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College, effective March 9. She is currently chancellor of the Indianapolis campus.

Daniel Díaz has joined Dallas College as its vice chancellor of external affairs. He has held senior leadership roles at major multinational organizations across the telecommunications, financial services and consumer sectors, including Verizon and Citigroup.

Marc Malone will become executive vice president of academic affairs at Butler Community College (Kansas), effective April 2. He currently is vice president for instructional services and chief academic officer at Garden City Community College (Kansas).

Rodney Nathan is the new chief human resources officer at Houston City College in Texas after serving in an interim role since October 2024. Previously, he was the college’s associate vice chancellor of talent engagement.

Andrea Pinnock will serve as interim vice president of administration and finance at Bronx Community College (New York), pending board approval. She will continue to serve on the president’s strategy and implementation team. She currently is assistant vice president for finance and business.

Marianne Raimondo has been appointed to vice president of academic affairs at the Community College of Rhode Island. She previously was dean of the School of Business at Rhode Island College.