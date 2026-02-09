Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Rhonda Epper, who has served as president of Colorado’s Trinidad State College (TSC) since 2019, will become president of Colorado State University Pueblo on March 23.

As CEO of TSC, Epper oversaw a $45 million capital funding campaign and led efforts to change the college’s name from Trinidad State Junior College in 2021, according to a release from the college. She built strong partnerships to advance economic development in the region, launched the college’s first bachelor’s degrees in nursing and business, and created new programs in cybersecurity, robotics and advanced manufacturing, along with new investment in the visual and performing arts. She also guided the college in stabilizing enrollment after the Covid pandemic, increased budget reserves and saw graduation rate increases that are among the highest in the state’s community college system, according to the college.

​​“Dr. Epper has a long and impressive career as a leader in higher education, as well as strong ties to Southern Colorado and the economic development interests of the region. Her track record of success in fundraising, student achievement, and academic innovation makes her a truly exceptional candidate to lead our CSU Pueblo campus,” John Fischer, chair of the CSU system board of governors, said in a statement.

Prior to Trinidad State, Epper was provost/vice president for academic affairs at the Community College of Denver. She also served as chief academic and student affairs officer at the Colorado Department of Higher Education, and in several roles at the Colorado Community College System Office, including assistant provost and co-director of Colorado Community Colleges Online.

Interim CEO

Chato Hazelbaker will serve as interim president of Trinidad State College (Colorado), effective March 7. He is currently president of Pueblo Community College (Colorado), a position he has held since 2024.

Hazelbaker was president of Northland Pioneer College from 2021 to 2024, and prior to that was vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Carroll College (Montana). He previously served at Clark College (Washington) for more than five years as chief communication officer. He was also at the University of St. Thomas School of Law for six years as its communications director.

Kudos

Marilyn Murphy Fore, president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) in South Carolina, has been named as one of the Grand Strand’s 50 Most Influential by B2B: The Grand Strand magazine. The current edition recognizes business and civic leaders whose professional excellence and service continue to shape the region.

Nicole Hyman, HGTC’s chief public relations and communications officer, said the honor reflects not only Fore’s “exceptional leadership in higher education, but also her lasting contributions to our community.”

Fore has devoted nearly five decades to higher education in South Carolina. In 2017, she became the first female president of HGTC.

Christopher Reber, president of New Jersey’s Hudson County Community College, has received Insight Into Academia Magazine’s 2026 Trailblazer in Higher Education Award for advancing institutional excellence, strengthening community engagement and connectedness, and creating meaningful, measurable impact for students, employees, community and the broader academic ecosystem.

“We believe the future of higher education depends on leaders like Dr. Reber who are willing to challenge convention and embrace bold, impactful innovation. His dedication to the HCCC community is evident through his commitment and extraordinary accomplishments,” said Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of Insight Into Academia.

Appointments

Timothy Humphrey will join Wake Technical Community College (North Carolina) next month as its provost of information technology, business programs and Research Triangle Park Campus. Humphrey brings more than 30 years of global leadership experience from IBM and Lenovo, where he has held senior executive roles.

Brenda Madore is now Salt Lake Community College’s (Utah) vice president for student affairs. She previously served for four years as chief of staff and institutional advancement officer at Howard College (Texas).