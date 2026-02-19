Leadership in the age of complexity

Higher education leaders often describe today’s environment as “complicated.” But complicated systems can be managed with expertise, hierarchy and careful planning.

What we are facing now is different.

We are leading in systems that are dynamic, nonlinear and deeply interconnected, where cause and effect are often visible only in retrospect. Presidents and chancellors feel this daily, through enrollment volatility, fiscal pressure, regulatory demands and heightened public scrutiny.

The conditions of leadership themselves have changed.

What has accelerated this shift is not simply change, but the speed, scale and visibility of consequence. Decisions travel faster. Impacts surface sooner. Missteps are amplified.

Artificial intelligence (AI) did not create this complexity, but it has intensified it. AI now touches nearly every layer of our institutions, from enrollment management, to financial aid, student services, instruction, facilities, workforce partnerships, compliance and governance. Intelligence itself is becoming infrastructure: embedded, evolving, and often invisible.

A recent exchange captured the moment well. Vera Cubero of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction asked a question many educators are quietly wrestling with: “How do we adapt in light of recent advancements?”

Stefan Bauschard of Union College offered a candid response: “There is only one answer: We have to teach students how to work with machines that are smarter than them. Figuring this out is the only conversation that matters, and this is no magical solution.”

The phrasing may be provocative, but the insight is clarifying. When machines can retrieve and synthesize information instantly, knowledge transmission alone can no longer be our primary value proposition.

The differentiator becomes judgment, ethics, context and sensemaking.

In other words, the human advantage.

The years ahead matter not because AI will replace leadership, but because it will reveal whether leaders have developed the internal capacity to lead without full control, without perfect certainty, and without ego dominance.

Complexity is an inner game

Leadership in complex systems has never been primarily about tools or positional authority. It is about how leaders respond when certainty disappears and tradeoffs become unavoidable.

The work of Brené Brown reminds us that leaders cannot cling to invulnerability or false certainty. Armor can feel protective, but it blocks learning and adaptation. In complex environments, armor becomes fragility disguised as confidence.

Ed Hess similarly argues that one of the defining leadership disciplines of our era is the ability to quiet the ego. When knowledge is widely distributed and machines can outperform humans in narrow domains, ego is not just a personal liability — it becomes an organizational risk.

Self-awareness alone, however, is not enough. Leaders must still anchor decisions in evidence, collaborate across silos and communicate clearly enough to build shared understanding among faculty, staff, students and boards.

The digital mindset

Thriving in the digital era is not about mastering tools. It is about cultivating what Paul Leonardi and Tsedal Neeley describe as a “digital mindset,” the capacity to work productively in environments where technology reshapes how information flows and decisions are made.

For community and technical colleges, this is especially consequential. Open-access missions, large scale and student diversity mean that technology decisions are never just technical; they are equity decisions.

A digital mindset allows leaders to hold three realities at once:

Hierarchy no longer guarantees access to information

Intelligent systems augment but do not replace human judgment

Accountability increases as intelligence becomes distributed

Without this mindset, leadership risks becoming performative to focused on appearing decisive rather than being effective.

The risk of forgetting fundamentals

Every technological wave brings excitement and pressure to act quickly. In that rush, fundamentals can get sidelined.

Before institutions can lead with AI, they must lead with data-informed decision-making, collaborative problem-solving and disciplined communication. These are stabilizing forces when systems are moving fast and public trust is at stake.

Too often, institutions deploy technology before asking a simple question: What problem are we trying to solve?

AI optimizes within the frame leaders provide. If the frame is wrong, institutions simply move faster in the wrong direction. That is not a technology failure; it is a leadership failure.

Human + machine

The most promising future is not human or machine, but human and machine, a framing articulated by Paul R. Daugherty and H. James Wilson in their book Human + Machine: Reimagining Work in the Age of AI.

Machines bring scale and pattern recognition. Humans bring judgment, ethics and context.

Many colleges have already seen this in practice. AI can surface patterns in areas such as enrollment behavior or fraudulent activity, but human review protects students and ensures fairness. When used well, AI strengthens decision-making rather than replacing it.

Partnering with the machine, rather than abdicating to it, is what produces better outcomes.

Stewardship across generations

A student keynote by 17-year-old Arnau Chauhan recently reminded me why this work matters. He told his peers:

“Think of yourselves as founders, engineers, designers, and problem-solvers who just happen to still be in high school. We stand on the shoulders of giants. The advancements made today are built on foundations laid down by the past. Today, you are standing on the shoulders of giants, but five years from now, you will be the giants whose shoulders are stood upon.”

That message reframes the AI conversation.

Our role is not simply to deploy intelligent tools. It is to prepare students to become wise builders and stewards of the systems they will inherit and shape.

AI may accelerate progress, but it does not replace human responsibility.

Leadership in this era is stewardship across time. We borrow our institutions from the past, strengthen them in the present, and pass them forward to those who will build what we cannot yet imagine.

The work before us

AI raises the ceiling of what institutions can do. Fundamentals determine whether they remain standing.

Leadership in the years ahead will not be defined by who adopts AI fastest, but by who leads well in its presence — unarmored, grounded in fundamentals and accountable in judgment.

AI does not threaten good leaders.

It exposes leaders who mistake control for competence.

In the end, leadership in the AI era is about stewarding intelligence without losing humanity.

That is the work before us.