Most community college students don’t have a plan. Here’s a tool and five strategies to help change that
CCRC Blog
The Community College Research Center has an updated version of its Community College Program Mapper — a data tool to help colleges see which students are on a path to success and which are not. It can also be used to track progress on efforts to increase the number of students who are helped to develop a full-program plan.
Christian Science Monitor
Students who lack resources – who have to skip meals or hunt for a safe place to sleep – often drop out, costing colleges millions in unrealized revenue at a time of declining enrollment and shrinking public funding, says Marisa Vernon-White, vice president of enrollment management and student services at Lorain County Community College (Ohio).
EdSource
California has more Hispanic-Serving Institutions than any state in the country, and many campuses lost grants last year when the Trump administration canceled them.
Work Shift
Community colleges are anchors in their local economies and have longstanding employer relationships that could enable them to quickly adapt programs by integrating AI.
Providence Journal
At the Community College of Rhode Island, students who earn the official IRS certification and volunteer during tax season gain hands-on experience in serving their community and earn academic credit towards their accounting degree.
AL.com
Community college football could be returning to Alabama following the passage last week of House Joint Resolution 17 by the state legislature.