Education Commission of the States (blog)
The way states implement Workforce Pell grants will be influenced by their existing higher education governance structures.
Forbes
During the National Applied AI Consortium annual summit held last week at Miami Dade College, executives from OpenAI, Google, Intel and Microsoft shared how they are investing in AI education — and why community colleges are central to their strategy.
Inside Higher Ed
“There is great urgency in the resolution of this situation for campuses,” said David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges, both “so that they can plan to compete for funding if there’s a competition and to find resources to replace lost resources if that’s necessary.”
WDBJ
A nationwide shortage of truck drivers is creating ripple effects across supply chains, including in southwest Virginia. To help fill the gap regionally, Virginia Western Community College and Mountain Gateway Community College have launched a partnership to expand commercial driver’s license training.
Texas Standard
Q&A about Dallas College’s new virtual production soundstage.
Higher Ed Dive
Gov. Jeff Landry has asked the federal agency to investigate each of the state’s colleges to root out any diversity, equity or inclusion efforts.
New America (blog)
Collecting data on parenting students is possible. Here are six myths debunked.