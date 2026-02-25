Headlines

Governing Workforce Pell grants at the state level
Education Commission of the States (blog)
The way states implement Workforce Pell grants will be influenced by their existing higher education governance structures.

Commentary: OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Intel bet on community colleges for AI talent
Forbes
During the National Applied AI Consortium annual summit held last week at Miami Dade College, executives from OpenAI, Google, Intel and Microsoft shared how they are investing in AI education — and why community colleges are central to their strategy.

Congress gave MSIs funding, but uncertainty looms
Inside Higher Ed
“There is great urgency in the resolution of this situation for campuses,” said David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges, both “so that they can plan to compete for funding if there’s a competition and to find resources to replace lost resources if that’s necessary.”

Two community colleges expand CDL training to address driver shortage
WDBJ
A nationwide shortage of truck drivers is creating ripple effects across supply chains, including in southwest Virginia. To help fill the gap regionally, Virginia Western Community College and Mountain Gateway Community College have launched a partnership to expand commercial driver’s license training.

Dallas College rolls out professional sound stage for its video tech program
Texas Standard
Q&A about Dallas College’s new virtual production soundstage.

Louisiana governor urges Education Department to expand college DEI probe
Higher Ed Dive
Gov. Jeff Landry has asked the federal agency to investigate each of the state’s colleges to root out any diversity, equity or inclusion efforts.

Commentary: Debunking myths on student parent data collection
New America (blog)
Collecting data on parenting students is possible. Here are six myths debunked.

