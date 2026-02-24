State task force visits child care center at Davidson-Davie Community College: ‘We need to duplicate that on every campus’
EdNC
“We need to duplicate that on every campus,” state Sen. Jim Burgin (R), co-chair of the North Carolina Task Force on Child Care and Early Education, said after touring Davidson-Davie Community College’s child care center.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Federal News Network
The U.S. Education Department announced this week two additional interagency agreements, transferring work on some of its programs to the State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Washington Post
With dual enrollment’s growing popularity, the Washington Post asked current and former students how the experience has shaped them and what advice they have for would-be enrollees.
Commentary: There is no clear strategy to prepare U.S. high schoolers for life after graduation, and that must change
Hechinger Report
College and career readiness often takes shape as a series of ad hoc activities, with curricula, technology platforms or classes layered onto existing structures. The result is a patchwork, not a system.
Brookings Institution
Examining the role of the U.S. Department of Education at a time when the president has called for the department’s demise.