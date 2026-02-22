EdSource
Moorpark College in Ventura County will offer a program in cyberdefense. At San Diego Mesa College, students will be able to get a degree as a physical therapy assistant. And at Southwestern College in San Diego County, students can study urban planning in the CaliBaja region and earn a degree in transborder environmental design.
Bishop State partners with U.S. Navy Maritime Industrial Base Program to build workforce for submarine production
Business View
The initiative, led by the Alabama college’s Workforce and Economic Development department, will prepare students for careers in submarine production, a growing industry that is critical to both the nation’s defense and the Gulf Coast economy.
Seattle Times
The trend, which roughly mirrors what’s happening at the national level in the years since the pandemic, comes at a precarious moment for higher education, and especially community colleges. Without access to the kinds of endowments common at four-year universities, the colleges are distinctly vulnerable to budget cuts at the state and federal level — both of which have already happened.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Wisconsin Public Radio
There were more than 18,000 apprentices in the program with more than 3,000 employers in 2025, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
Alabama Reflector
HB 382 would allow public colleges and universities to become accredited by the Commission for Public Higher Education or other organizations not approved by the U.S. Department of Education as long as it maintains accreditation from a nationally approved organization.
Work Shift
With nearly 2 million credentials already in the marketplace, and more attention coming as Workforce Pell launches in July 2026, the question of quality in nondegree programs has high stakes. More and more learners, and soon taxpayers, will commit resources to these programs. How can students know whether a credential is worth their time and money?
WVTM 13 News
Alabama lawmakers say the commission will help determine how community college programs might expand opportunities for student‑athletes, boost school engagement and deliver economic benefits to local communities.