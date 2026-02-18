Headlines

The community college reinvents itself — again
Minding the Campus
The latest evolution of a century-old experiment may reshape competition — and standards — in higher education.

Congress fully funded Education Department, but it’s moving ahead with reassigning employees to other agencies
Federal News Network
The Education Department is moving ahead with plans to dismantle most of its operations, even after Congress agreed to increase its budget and rejected the Trump administration’s calls to move key programs to other agencies. Once this transfer is complete, the Labor Department will disperse more education funding than it does for its own labor programs.

NC Community Colleges at forefront of new $9.25M Siemens Foundation Careers Electric Initiative
NC Community Colleges
Supported by a $9.25 million investment, the program positions North Carolina’s community colleges as the primary engine for training students for essential roles in the energy and infrastructure sectors over the next decade.

