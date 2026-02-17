Springfield News-Sun
Clark State College has officially integrated Assist, an advanced artificial intelligence platform, into its nursing programs as a way to “strengthen teaching and learning while staying focused on our core mission: preparing safe, practice-ready nurses,” according to the dean of the school of nursing. This is the first program the college has integrated with artificial intelligence.
Inside Higher Ed
When Maryland’s Howard Community College launched its first apprenticeship, officials noted some skeptics doubted a skilled trade program would take hold locally in one of the nation’s most affluent counties. So the college planned for just five apprentices in that first HVAC cohort in 2018. It got 24.
KFSN
The toolkit also includes reports and resources, as well as checklists and tools that can be used for easy implementation.
Politico Weekly Education
GOP governors seeking another term are betting on Trump’s education agenda, including his efforts to eliminate diversity programs, ban transgender athletes, root out antisemitism on college campuses, align education and workforce initiatives and bolster school choice through his new tax program.
Radio World
The North Carolina Association of Broadcasters partnered with Wake Tech Community College to develop a 10-week academy “to prepare individuals who are technically minded, mechanically inclined or electrically inclined for careers as broadcast technicians.”