After months of limbo, the Maine Community College System is optimistic that the state legislature will make the free college pilot permanent.
Tyler Junior College will ask voters to fund $167M in new campus buildings and upgrades.
As the aviation industry grapples with historic workforce shortages and persistent equity gaps, community colleges are emerging as critical gateways to opportunity, making high-paying aviation careers accessible to students who have long been excluded.
An innovative public charter school partners with New Hampshire’s Manchester Community College to combine academics with hands-on technical training, preparing students for college and high-demand jobs while strengthening our state’s workforce.