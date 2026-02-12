The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
A bus carrying the Iowa college’s baseball team crashed and overturned in a ditch in rural Iowa on Wednesday, authorities said, killing one person and injuring the other 32 occupants.
The Spokesman-Review
Community college students could soon get free rides on public transit under a bill that advanced in the Washington state House. The bill would establish a grant program under the state Department of Transportation, allowing transit agencies to apply for the grant funds and offer reduced or free fares for community college students.
AL.com
Wallace State Community College announced plans to build 10 micro-houses and an on-campus childcare center for students starting in late 2027 or early 2028.
The Journal Record
Degrees and certificates conferred by Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities increased by 8% in the last academic year. To continue the momentum, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are asking for a 5.5% increased investment in the state system of higher education.