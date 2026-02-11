Headlines

Commentary: Why Workforce Pell implementation matters beyond July 2026
New America (blog)
Workforce Pell will require years of refinement, learning and system adjustment to meet its potential.

Strength through co-location
Work Shift
Clinton Community College’s move to a public four-year university campus four miles away is benefiting students at both institutions.

States offer community college bachelor’s degrees as alternatives to pricey four-year campuses
Washington Times
The Community College Baccalaureate Association estimates that 200 junior campuses offer 767 four-year degrees in 24 states. Common majors include high-demand fields such as nursing, education and construction management.

Commentary: Support nontraditional students by expanding child care at community colleges
Times-Union
As New York proposes rolling out universal child care, student parents at community colleges should be prioritized for access.

