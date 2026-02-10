Work Shift
Translating our students’ talent and ambition into the languages of corporate innovation and our nation’s fundamental workforce needs has the potential to truly amplify our voice, writes DeRionne Pollard, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ may spur significant changes to higher education in 2026 and the rise of ‘un-college,’ experts say
CNBC
The benefits of a two-year degree, vocational program or other types of certifications “are amplified in an environment of economic uncertainty,” says DeRionne Pollard, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Hechinger Report
Without TRIO, Jeff Kahlden, director of grant management services at Dallas College, says a lot of low-income students “would not leave home or take the route they might have as a college student or realize the opportunities that are out there.”
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdNC
At Johnston Community College, recent investments in data and marketing technology uniquely allowed the North Carolina college to find and address patterns in student data that strengthened the college’s enrollment efforts.
Jobs That Work
What Workforce Pell pays out is not going to be much money, but it’s probably going to be enough to open some doors neither workers nor colleges knew were available to them.
Los Angeles Times
As the degree programs have grown in popularity, disagreements continue to emerge between California State University and California Community Colleges as competition for students tightens.
Hechinger Report
Graduates from community college will go on to oversee and manage the use of AI in hospitals, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, public agencies and many small- to mid-sized businesses.