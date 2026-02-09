Wisconsin Public Radio
While dual enrollment is up across the state, schools that were small, urban or had high rates of poverty were least likely to offer dual-enrollment courses. The proposed Dual Enrollment Reform bill in the state legislator would create an oversight council that would make recommendations to ensure all students and their families have affordable and attainable pathways to college credit during high school.
Mid Hudson News
A new collaboration between the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board and the State University of New York and City University of New York systems will help injured workers return to the workforce through free community college programs. Vocational rehabilitation counselors with the Workers’ Compensation Board will work with injured workers to identify those eligible and connect them with the free college opportunities.
WRAL
The North Carolina college began providing free tuition for qualifying high school graduates in 2018. On Feb. 9, an expansion of the program was announced to serve learners who graduated more than two years ago.
The Hechinger Report
While four-year universities may be dominating the conversation about AI research, it is community colleges that can prepare the practitioners who will oversee the use of AI in hospitals, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, public agencies and most small- to mid-sized businesses, writes Antonio Delgado, a vice president at Miami Dade College.
Mahomet Daily
Illinois is accepting applications for $24 million in grant funding to establish training facilities at community colleges aimed at bolstering the state’s manufacturing labor pool.