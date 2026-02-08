Inside Higher Ed
Faculty members at regional public and community colleges in Oklahoma can no longer be granted tenure.
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Carbon Community College will lead Pennsylvania’s pharmaceutical workforce development efforts with a new $5 million state-funded science and technology laboratory, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office says.
KARK
Through a partnership with the Little Rock Port Authority and Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College has announced plans to build a $20 million workforce training center that’s designed to serve as a pipeline for students to land high-paying jobs at the port and other local businesses.
CBS News
About 2% of U.S. associate and bachelor’s degree-granting programs are at risk under a new provision in the Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which takes effect in July, according to research from the HEA Group, a higher-education research firm.
Fox 23 Maine
Nearly $19.5 million will go to Maine’s seven community colleges, all part of recently passed congressional funding.
MassLive
As free community college expands across Massachusetts, smaller private colleges are rethinking how they attract and support students — particularly those planning to transfer for a bachelor’s degree.