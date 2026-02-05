Higher Ed Dive
Community colleges saw an average increase of 623 students due to the program, which seeks to help eligible adults get a tuition-free associate degree.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa House Republicans released their plan this week to fill workforce shortages in Iowa by increasing funding and reducing “red tape” in Iowa’s apprenticeship and workforce training programs.
Education Commission of the States
States often struggle to understand what their systems can truly answer, how they compare to peers and where targeted investments would have the greatest impact. This tool kit can help.
Higher Ed Dive
The U.S. Department of Education points to an earlier form release date and streamlined user process for the increase in federal financial aid applications.
Richmond magazine
How the Richmond, Virginia, region’s two-year colleges elevate job training and the local economy.