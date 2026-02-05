Headlines

Michigan free college program boosted adult enrollment, study finds
Higher Ed Dive
Community colleges saw an average increase of 623 students due to the program, which seeks to help eligible adults get a tuition-free associate degree.

Iowa House Republicans propose changes for apprenticeship, workforce training
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa House Republicans released their plan this week to fill workforce shortages in Iowa by increasing funding and reducing “red tape” in Iowa’s apprenticeship and workforce training programs.

Commentary: why strengthening education-to-workforce data systems matters for states
Education Commission of the States
States often struggle to understand what their systems can truly answer, how they compare to peers and where targeted investments would have the greatest impact. This tool kit can help.

FAFSA completions for class of 2026 outpacing last year’s
Higher Ed Dive
The U.S. Department of Education points to an earlier form release date and streamlined user process for the increase in federal financial aid applications.

Working together
Richmond magazine
How the Richmond, Virginia, region’s two-year colleges elevate job training and the local economy.

