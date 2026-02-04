Headlines

By Daily Staff February 4, 2026

Commentary: Let community colleges offer bachelor’s degrees
American Enterprise Institute (blog)
Instead of waiting around for four-year institutions to lower prices, policymakers should allow community colleges to apply their low-cost model to bachelor’s degrees. This will create competition that could force the rest of the higher education system to reduce costs, too.

4-year institutions eye programs eligible for Workforce Pell
Inside Higher Ed
David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges says community college advocates are thrilled to see the Education Department prioritize short-term programs. At the same time, “we were a little surprised at the list of recipients, because they do not reflect the distribution of work that’s being done on campuses in this area.”

This apprenticeship model can energize the workforce pipeline
University Business
New America’s “first-of-its-kind” overview aims to spotlight the nation’s currently “scattered” degree apprenticeships and identify the key elements of those producing successful student outcomes.

Senate advances bill to address Mississippi workforce shortage through community colleges
Super Talk Mississippi Media
Legislation aimed at using Mississippi’s community colleges to address a growing workforce shortage has cleared one hurdle in the state capitol.

