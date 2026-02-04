The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
American Enterprise Institute (blog)
Instead of waiting around for four-year institutions to lower prices, policymakers should allow community colleges to apply their low-cost model to bachelor’s degrees. This will create competition that could force the rest of the higher education system to reduce costs, too.
Inside Higher Ed
David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges says community college advocates are thrilled to see the Education Department prioritize short-term programs. At the same time, “we were a little surprised at the list of recipients, because they do not reflect the distribution of work that’s being done on campuses in this area.”
University Business
New America’s “first-of-its-kind” overview aims to spotlight the nation’s currently “scattered” degree apprenticeships and identify the key elements of those producing successful student outcomes.
Super Talk Mississippi Media
Legislation aimed at using Mississippi’s community colleges to address a growing workforce shortage has cleared one hurdle in the state capitol.