University Business
“Community colleges and technical colleges are becoming more than educational providers,” said Erika Liodice, executive director for the Alliance for Innovation and Transformation. “They’re becoming the heartbeat of these innovation hubs around the country that are creating and scaling new industries.”
U.S. News & World Report
Online community college programs are a flexible and convenient option.
Forbes
In the early 1980s, America’s workforce system trained workers in the repair of typewriters, calculators and copy machines. Within the decade, most of these jobs were gone. But the system pivoted and adapted to the new jobs emerging. Now with the march of artificial intelligence, the system is set to pivot and adapt again.
WTSP
Rays leaders and Hillsborough College have reached a preliminary agreement that could bring a new ballpark to the college’s Dale Mabry Campus.
Portland Tribune
A Portland Community College student intern had one goal: find savings in the college’s water usage and billing. Little did he know he would uncover big savings for students and taxpayers, helping PCC avoid more than $1 million in additional utility expenses this fiscal year.