How community colleges are becoming America’s AI talent engine
The future of AI won’t be built only in research labs and startup incubators. It will be built, one student at a time, in community college classrooms from Miami to Houston to Phoenix.

Meet the program advancing teaching excellence for NC’s community colleges
Launched in 2024, the North Carolina Community College Master Instructor program includes 10 modules and a capstone project, during which participants must present their high-engagement practices to campus faculty and their supervisor or chief academic officer.

KC Guarantee to provide 2 years of free tuition at Metropolitan Community College for eligible students
Metropolitan Community College has launched the KC Guarantee, an initiative designed to make college more accessible and affordable by guaranteeing up to two years of tuition-free education for eligible students.

