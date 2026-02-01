ABC News
Eric Mitchell, president of the Alliance to End Hunger, explains the major changes to SNAP benefits that went into effect Sunday.
How community colleges help support small companies, the economic development goals of College of DuPage, the mission to promote economic growth in the community, and what we should know about some companies that have benefitted from working with Innovation DuPage.
Legislation allowing Iowa community colleges to offer four-year degrees in some subjects — an idea strongly opposed by Iowa private colleges — was narrowed last week before passing out of an Iowa House committee.
To help shine a spotlight on the diverse career paths provided by technical education programs — from firefighters and foresters to chefs and web developers — as well as to express the high demand for skilled workers, Central Oregon Community College is taking part in National Career and Technical Education Month throughout February.
Higher education needs to “better shift its focus toward helping people understand what they can do with the credential they are earning,” says Lumina Foundation President and CEO Jamie Merisotis.