Funding roundup

Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) will recieve $2 million in federal funding to support the expansion of the college’s high-demand imaging sciences programs by providing advanced medical imaging equipment.

The funding was championed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) to support the purchase of imaging sciences equipment, expand training capacity in radiologic technology and other programs and launch a cardiovascular sonography program.

The federal funding aligns with state priorities, including South Carolina’s commitment to matching funds for healthcare workforce development, according to an HGTC press release.

California

The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District and the Foundation for Grossmont and Cuyamaca Colleges were included in the most recent congressional budget bill to receive $655,000. A majority of the funds are to expand the district’s Pathways for Adults to Career Training (PACT) program.

The PACT program connects low-income and underemployed individuals in East County San Diego to English courses and workforce training at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges. The funding for these programs will help more local students qualify for local careers.

Additional funds will help to upgrade equipment at both colleges’ child development centers and basic needs centers. The foundation expects to reach an additional 500 new students with this support.

The earmark was sponsored by Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California). This is the first congressional appropriation received by the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District or its foundation.

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District’s PACT program connects adults to workforce training. (Photo: Grossmont-Cuyamaca)

Florida

Hillsborough College will use a $250,000 federal grant to support the development of a new Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida) requested the funding during the federal appropriations process.

The center aims to strengthen the pipeline to in-demand jobs in the Tampa Bay region. The funding will provide new classroom resources and technology that support an advanced educational experience for students interested in applied artificial intelligence.

Illinois

Sauk Valley Community College’s (SVCC) Impact Program got a boost with a $5,000 gift from Farmers National Bank. The gift was received through SVCC’s Mustang Challenge, an ongoing $450,000 initiative to fully endow Morrison High School in the Impact Program.

The Impact Program provides eligible students who graduate within the Sauk district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees through volunteering. During the 2024-2025 academic year, more than 1,200 Impact students completed nearly 36,000 hours of volunteer service.

New York

Thirty State University of New York (SUNY) campuses with nursing programs – including more than 20 community colleges – received a total of $746,500 in funding this month to enhance simulation-based education.

The grants come through the SUNY High Needs Nursing Fund, which has provided more than $4.4 million over the last three years to help campuses modernize and expand simulation experiences for students.

In addition to funding enhanced simulation equipment, the investment will support training for faculty members and campus investment in course release time and extra service compensation for faculty directly working to integrate simulation-based education into nursing curriculum.

Suffolk County Community College (SCCC) is one of the grantees, receiving $40,000.

“As a regional community college, we play a critical role in preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals for Long Island, and these resources will help ensure our graduates are exceptionally well prepared to meet the needs of local hospitals, clinics and care centers,” said SCCC President Edward Bonahue.

Since New York State expanded the use of simulation-based clinical education in 2023, the college has received $200,000 through this grant program.

North Carolina

Current and prospective Edgecombe Community College students interested in entering a career in the skilled trades will now have a new source of support. The college’s foundation has established a scholarship fund with a $30,000 donation from Roger and Gaile Taylor.

The Calvin Davenport Skills and Trades Scholarship, named in memory of Gaile Taylor’s father, will support students pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate in programs such as welding, small engine repair, automotive, collision repair, cosmetology and agribusiness. Successful scholars may also receive a set of tools tailored to their trade upon completion of their program.

Davenport, who passed away in 2020, was a World War II veteran and founded Calvin Davenport, Inc.

Skill building and attaining an education is something Davenport’s youngest child, Mary Myrick, said was valued by her father.

“He thought education was important,” Myrick said. “He made sure all of us had the opportunity to go to school. It’s nice to see that this is an opportunity for others to go to school as well.”

A $30,000 gift from Roger and Gaile Taylor establishes a new scholarship at Edgecombe Community College. (Photo: Edgecombe)

Ohio

New federal funding will help Stark State College expand access to commercial driver’s license (CDL) training.

The college will receive $875,000 in federal funding to build a new CDL instruction center at its training center in Akron. The investment will enhance Stark State’s ability to prepare students for careers in transportation and logistics.

The support, which was approved by the U.S. Congress as part of a federal funding bill with the backing of Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio), will aid in the construction of permanent classrooms, faculty offices, and a computer lab and workspace for students participating in CDL training. The center will replace the mobile office building currently in use.

Stark State also received an $88,688 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to help veterans, active service members and their family members transition into careers in the transportation industry. The funding will cover tuition and required fees for up to 12 military-connected individuals who wish to obtain their CDL at the college.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded more than $56 million to 13 community colleges to support capital projects and renovations.

The funding will help community colleges invest in:

New facilities to serve emerging or current growth populations and/or to meet high-priority workforce facility needs

Major repairs and critical deferred maintenance

Renovations to and replacement of existing aging facilities, which no longer meet programmatic demands

ADA compliance projects based on a formal action plan, code compliance and life safety repairs



Among the grantees is Reading Area Community College, which will receive $3.6 million to expand the student union and upgrade its HVAC system.

* * *

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) is poised to become the hub of pharmaceutical workforce development in Pennsylvania. The college will receive a $5 million state investment to develop a specialized science and technology lab.

The facility is a cornerstone of a deal bringing pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company to Upper Macungie Township. With Lilly investing $3.5 billion into the region, LCCC will lead the effort to train a highly skilled workforce.

“We are carving out clear pathways to careers that offer both stability and the chance to contribute to life-saving medical advancements,” said LCCC President Ann Bieber.

The new laboratory will feature equipment that mirrors the advanced manufacturing environments at Lilly’s facilities. LCCC will renovate an existing building to create dedicated training pipelines for high-demand roles, including lab testers and manufacturing engineers.

Rhode Island

A new $1.5 million grant will help Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) launch a certificate program to increase the number of early childhood educators in the Providence Public School District (PPSD) by up to 180 over the next three years.

The grant, from Brown University, will fund more than $1 million in scholarships and student support, which includes bilingual tutoring, dedicated mentors, technology, transportation and meals.

CCRI enrolls more than 250 early childhood education students each year, but the demand for early childhood educators and teaching assistants exceeds the program’s capacity. The grant will enable CCRI to enroll five cohorts of students in the new certificate program over the next three years.

PPSD has committed to hiring graduates who complete the 24-credit CCRI certificate program.

The funding marks the first public step for Brown University in fulfilling a pledge made in its 2025 agreement with the federal government, which restored funding for federally sponsored medical and health sciences research at the university. As part of that agreement, Brown committed to providing $50 million over 10 years to workforce development organizations in Rhode Island.

Virginia

Reynolds Community College was selected to receive more than $2.3 million in competitive Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The funds will help grow the region’s healthcare workforce.

The investment supports the Healthcare Education for Accelerated Learning (HEAL) project, which aims to expand short-term pathways for clinical medical assistant and certified nurse aide programs.