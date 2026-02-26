An open letter to California’s next governor

Editor’s note: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s second term ends in January 2027. The election to determine his successor will take place in November. This article is an open letter calling for the new governor’s support on key requests from the state’s community colleges.

Dear Governor ____________ ,

First, congratulations on your electoral victory.

Second, as the state’s chief executive, please consider two questions concerning higher education, jobs and the economy.

Question #1: Should California offer its residents more accessible, affordable, higher education and professional opportunities than does Florida? Or Ohio? Or Texas?

Question #2: Should California take full advantage of the capacities of its most popular public higher educational institutions for the benefit of well-paying jobs and to strengthen the economy?

Affirmative responses to these questions could begin with signing unanimously supported legislation (AB 1400 in the 2025-26 legislative session), permitting some of the state’s community colleges with high-quality nursing programs to offer bachelor’s degrees in that field. California would then join 13 other states — including Florida, Texas and Ohio — in authorizing qualified community colleges to offer bachelor of science nursing degrees. This is especially important considering California’s aging population and its nursing shortage.

That action alone would bolster healthcare, economic opportunity — especially in rural areas — and would do so at little to no cost to the state budget.

Still, there’s an even greater opportunity for you as California’s 41st governor to strengthen opportunity and the economy by more fully deploying our existing capacity. It simply requires recognition that California’s 66-year-old Master Plan for Higher Education needs updating to reflect current realities and permit the state’s 115 locally governed community colleges to offer workforce-aligned baccalaureate degrees for in-demand jobs.

Similar to what’s already occurring in 24 other states in the U.S., California’s community colleges would be required to demonstrate an existing and projected economic need, and meet instructor, equipment, budgetary and other accreditation mandates for program approval. The result? California would have more qualified nurses, welders, automotive technicians, cybersecurity professionals, dental hygienists and a host of needed, well-paying jobs throughout the state.

As governor of California, you may know that 45 of the state’s community colleges already offer over 50 baccalaureate degrees. True, however, unlike the majority of 24 other states that authorize their community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees, California law — in a political decision ostensibly to protect its 32 California State University (CSU) and University of California (UC) institutions — permits any of those public colleges and universities to assert that a community college baccalaureate degree duplicates an existing CSU or UC program, regardless of geographic location. Thus, Cal Poly Humboldt can delay for years or deny a program offered by San Diego Community College by claiming duplication. This may “protect” institutions; however, it punishes Californians and industry in a state that’s bigger and more populous than many nations. Besides, does a nursing degree at Shasta College threaten a similar program at UCLA?

And, by the way, governor, permitting qualified California community colleges to offer more workforce-aligned baccalaureate degrees is enormously popular with voters.

In a recent public opinion survey of over 1,000 likely California voters in the 2028 election, more than eight-in-10 supported increasing the number of quality, affordable community college baccalaureate degrees in the state. Importantly, the popularity of this idea and policy change holds regardless of party, income, geography, gender, education level and race or ethnicity.

In this remarkably polarized political environment, how many policies might you enact with greater than 80% favorability crossing party and all other demographic lines? And one that doesn’t require significant state expenditures.

California has the most comprehensive community college sector in the U.S. It currently serves over 2.3 million Californians seeking to enhance their educational attainment and career opportunities. At $46 per unit and the most generous state aid program in the nation, California community colleges are accessible, affordable and conveniently located for the majority of the state’s residents.

So, as you settle into your new role, how about updating the Eisenhower-era Master Plan for a 21st-century California so that especially place-bound, low- and middle-income Californians have the opportunity to pursue well-paying careers and meet the needs of the citizenry and our dynamic economy?

Sincerely yours,

Larry Galizio

President & CEO, Community College League of California