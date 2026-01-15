Why community colleges can’t be fixed — they must be rebuilt

As America’s demographic, economic, political and technological realities continue to shift, so too do society’s expectations of higher education and its community colleges. Resilient by Design, recently published by the American Association of Community Colleges, is a transformative guide for institutions to embrace the reality that resilience is not about absorbing disruption, but about being designed to adapt.

Historically, the term “relevance” was not something that higher education had to defend. For generations, colleges and universities were seen as the go-to path for success and opportunity. While public confidence in higher education has weakened over the years, according to Gallup data, public trust appears to be rising once again. However, this recovery in trust does not erase a deeper structural challenge: the expectations that learners and employers place on higher education have fundamentally changed, and many institutions remain misaligned with the demands of today’s economy, workforce partners and the learners themselves.

This article is part of a monthly column in CC Daily by Mordecai Ian Brownlee, president of the Community College of Aurora in Colorado.

Many institutions have mastered the absorption of disruption, which has led to the creation of new initiatives, the rollout of new marketing schemes and the rapid shifting of strategic priorities, all under the banner of innovation. The unspoken truth is that these cycles have persisted for years because we tend to change programs faster than we change systems. Consequently, the cumulative effect of this constant jolting has led faculty and staff to experience initiative fatigue or what can best be described as organizational whiplash.

Perhaps these cycles could have been avoided if the sector had accepted one reality sooner rather than later: higher education is long overdue for a comprehensive redesign of its systems, policies, operations, workflows, student experiences, accountability practices and norms. The core issue facing community colleges is not whether they can adapt to and survive disruption, but whether they are structurally designed to deliver the outcomes that today’s learners expect and society demands.

Embracing structural redesign

Resilient by Design calls on community colleges to fundamentally rethink how they function by developing new mechanisms for day-to-day operations, assessment, reinvestment and innovation that deliver greater returns on investment (ROI) for students, taxpayers and communities. Often, our institutions speak of making data-informed decisions and even point to the incorporation of students’ voices into the design of college initiatives and programs. However, this report demands a deeper ideological shift – one that places the needs and expectations of students, especially adult learners, at the center of the institutional design.

This means rebuilding the community college experience to address learner flexibility, affordability, time-to-completion and non-academic barriers such as childcare, food insecurity and housing insecurity, while also creating stronger bridges to academic rigor and meaningful credentials that lead to livable wages.

It also entails redesigning learner onboarding, advising, credential pathways and employer engagement so that students do not have to navigate siloed, fragmented and outdated systems to achieve a living wage. By committing to this level of structural realignment, our institutions move beyond surface-level trend alignment toward true systematic redesign, thereby establishing a stronger and more relevant foundation for long-term adaptation and market relevance.

Economic engines, not just campuses

For far too long, higher education has maintained a false dichotomy between liberal arts and workforce education. The question should never have been which was more important; both have always served as vehicles to achieve upward socioeconomic mobility. Resilient by Design challenges community colleges to view themselves as career-connected colleges by default, not by choice.

This shift requires reimagining the role of industry partners – not as program advisors but as co-designers of the educational experience. Additionally, the report calls for institutions to eliminate barriers between credit and noncredit pathways and to normalize embedded work-based learning across all programs, not only those driven by accreditation standards or individual employer relationships. In doing so, community colleges can become more efficient, faster and effective at meeting the economic and workforce needs of their regions and communities.

Related article: Preparing community colleges for what comes next

In closing, the community college sector has long understood its responsibility to serve as institutions dedicated to open access and opportunity for all. But without strong systems of accountability and disciplined operational frameworks, even the most well-intentioned missions can drift.

Resilient by Design makes clear that resilience is not merely about surviving and responding to disruption; it is about designing institutions capable of fulfilling their promise to learners, their families, and stakeholders in a rapidly evolving society. Ultimately, resilience is not a frame of mind or trend. It is an institutional design choice.