Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki January 25, 2026 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon last week toured the FAME Technical Center at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (Kentucky) and participated in a roundtable discussion. (Photo: FAME Career Pathway) Woodland Community College President Lizette Navarette (center right) greets U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California) (center left) for a campus tour and discussion with students about workforce preparation, educational access and civic engagement. (Photo: WCC) U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) (center), a community college alumnus, last week visited Butler Community College’s cybersecurity program. The senator, Kansas Community Colleges and the Kansas National Guard signed a proclamation establishing a partnership to develop more cybersecurity professionals across Kansas. (Photo: Courtesy of the Office of Sen. Roger Marshall) U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) visits the new Center for Applied Science and Technology at the Community College of Aurora. (Photo: CCA) Joliet Junior College President Clyne G. H. Namuo (at podium) welcomes Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (left of Namuo) and other elected officials and advocates for the signing of the state’s Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act. (Photo: JJC) Washtenaw Community College President Rose B. Bellanca (left) chats with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state workforce leaders at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show. (Photo: WCC) Dalia Sherif, senior executive director and chief workforce officer at Seattle Colleges, checks out the internal workings of an Alaska Airlines jet. The college has a partnership with Alaska Airlines to provide mentorship and job-shadowing experiences for aviation maintenance technician students. (Photo: Seattle Colleges) Colleen Simpson, president of Front Range Community College, chats with University of Colorado Chancellor Justin Schwartz met for a conversation between the two institutions on strengthening transfer pathways, especially in quantum and other high-growth fields. (Photo: University of Colorado Boulder) Jermaine Ford, president of Florence-Darlington Technical College (South Carolina), updates the Greater Hartsville Chamber about what’s happening at the college and across the county. (Photo: FDTC) Diana Swanigan, a culinary arts instructor at Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts, cooks in the commercial kitchen at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. (Photo: HCC) In Massachusetts, Northern Essex President Lane Glenn (left), UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen and Salem State University President John Keenan discuss strategies for seeing students through the transfer process and onto degree completion and career attainment during the spring convocation held at NECC. (Photo: NECC) Community members and Oakton College administrators, faculty, staff and students tour the new Learning Commons space during its dedication at the Illinois college’s Des Plaines Campus. (Photo: Oakton College) Temple College President Christy Ponce kicks off the Texas college’s 100th anniversary celebration, which included college leaders and staff, students, city officials, state Rep. Brad Buckley, community and business partners, and education leaders. (Photo: Temple College)