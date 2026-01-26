Reporter’s notebook

1/3 toward 1M apprentices

DOL training grants to help homeless veterans

1/3 toward 1M apprentices

The nation is about a third of the way toward President Donald Trump’s goal to reach 1 million active apprenticeships, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said last week while on her “America at Work” listening tour.

During her visit to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Cumberland Fossil Plant, Chavez-DeRemer reiterated the president’s directive and shared a progress report of having reached approximately 318,000 apprentices since January 2025.

DOL training grants to help homeless veterans

Community colleges are among the eligible organizations that can apply for grants under a $23 million Department of Labor program to provide workforce development for homeless veterans and those at risk of homelessness.

The Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) aims to reduce and prevent veterans’ homelessness by assisting them in overcoming obstacles and successfully reentering the workforce. HVRP is the only federal grant to focus exclusively on competitive employment for veterans experiencing homelessness. Participants of the program receive services such as career exploration, career technical training, job placement and supportive services, with the goal of empowering them to secure employment in high-demand occupations paying wages consistent with the relevant market.

HVRP grants will provide each recipient with up to $500,000 annually, for a total of $1.5 million over a three-year period. Award recipients will be chosen to deliver workplace skills training, support participation in registered apprenticeship programs or other types of on-the-job training, and supply employment placement assistance. The application deadline is March 6.

DOL will hold two webinars about the program on January 27 and February 25.