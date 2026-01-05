Newsmakers

New CEO

Kathryn Rogalski will serve as the 12th president of Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) in Michigan. She currently is vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), where she has served for more than seven years.

Rogalski brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education leadership, with a strong focus on student success, workforce readiness and community partnership. Her accomplishments as vice president include leading a collegewide transition from traditional 15-week semesters to eight-week semesters to improve persistence and completion, securing a $2.25 million federal Title III grant to expand high-impact teaching practices, and strengthening partnerships with K-12 districts, universities and employers, according to the college.

“Dr. Rogalski is a highly respected academic leader whose experience and values align closely with GRCC’s mission,” said Brandy Lovelady Mitchell, chair of the GRCC board of trustees. “She has a proven track record of advancing student success, strengthening workforce pathways and leading complex organizations through change. We are confident she is the right leader to guide GRCC into our next chapter.”

Prior to NWTC, Rogalski was dean of business and social sciences at Harper College (Illinois) and previously served for 15 years at College of Lake County (Illinois) in various roles, including associate dean of social sciences, division assistant/academic advisor and research assistant. In these positions, she advanced curriculum innovation, apprenticeship and workforce-aligned programs, faculty development and student advising. Rogalski has also served as an adjunct faculty member in psychology.

President on the move

Kimberly Britt is the next executive vice chancellor and provost at Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona. Since 2022, she has served as president of Phoenix College, which is part of the Maricopa district. Britt previously was Phoenix College’s vice president of academic affairs and accreditation liaison officer.

Prior to joining Maricopa, Britt was special assistant to the chancellor of the Virginia Community College System and also served as vice president of academic and student affairs at Reynolds Community College in Virginia.

Appointment

Shawn Sullivan is now interim vice president for workforce partnerships and institutional advancement at the Community College of Rhode Island. Most recently, he was director of talent acquisition for CharterCARE Health Partners, where he led a system-wide workforce strategy for a multi-hospital healthcare network.