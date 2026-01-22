Navigating millage campaigns: A strategic guide for community colleges

Community colleges across the country need stable funding to serve their students. Many get this funding through millage votes, where local taxpayers decide whether to support their community college with property tax revenue.

Millage renewals often provide substantial portions of college operating budgets, funding programs that serve local education and workforce needs. When these proposals fail, institutions face difficult choices about program cuts and facility maintenance that can reduce their ability to serve students and employers alike.

When a millage vote arrives, the question voters ask is not, “Should we support this proposal?” but rather, “Has this college earned our continued investment?” Colleges that answer this question affirmatively through their daily work find millage campaigns far less daunting than those scrambling to make their case in the final weeks before an election.

Understanding the legal landscape

The foundation of any successful millage campaign begins with understanding what college employees can and cannot say; Federal and state campaign finance laws create a clear boundary between information and advocacy.

“The laws protect everyone’s First Amendment rights to vote their consciences, voice their opinions and participate in campaigns,” according to political activity guidance from College of the Canyons in California. “However, college trustees, officials and employees have restrictions and prohibitions that govern their involvement.”

College employees acting in their official capacity can provide factual information about what is on the ballot and how the millage would be used. They cannot, however, use college resources to advocate for a “yes” vote. This includes restrictions on using college email systems, facilities, equipment or work time for campaign activities within 60 days of an election in states like Michigan.

The distinction matters. An employee can say, “The millage would provide funding for our nursing program expansion” during work hours. That same employee can say, “Vote ‘yes’ for our college” only on personal time and using personal resources.

The power of strategic partnerships

While colleges face advocacy restrictions, external partners do not. This is where partnerships with chambers of commerce, business organizations and local employers become invaluable allies.

Local business organizations can publicly support millage proposals, spreading messages about the college’s economic impact and workforce training value that the college itself cannot directly advocate, according to Brookings, a Washington, D.C.-based research organization. Community colleges should cultivate these relationships long before a millage vote appears on the horizon. Regular attendance at chamber meetings, participation in employer consortiums and ongoing dialogue with business leaders create advocates who understand the college’s value firsthand.

Identifying and promoting selling points

Successful millage campaigns focus on tangible community benefits rather than institutional needs. Marketing and communications professionals should work with departments across campus to identify programs with outcomes that resonate with voters.

Programs supporting specific employers or industries show how the college serves as a workforce development engine, and programs like healthcare especially offer compelling stories. Nursing programs with high licensure pass rates address visible workforce shortages. Career and technical training programs that lead directly to local jobs demonstrate immediate economic value.

The constant communication imperative

Millage campaigns should not begin when the ballot language is finalized. Instead, the most effective approach involves year-round communication about the college’s impact including:

Regular press releases celebrating student successes.

Social media posts highlighting college and program achievements.

Newsletters sharing workforce partnership stories.

Community events showcasing college programs.

These consistent touchpoints all build goodwill, so that when a millage vote arrives, community members will already understand the college’s value.

Leveraging separate political action committees

For colleges seeking to mount more robust advocacy campaigns, establishing a separate political action committee offers a legal pathway. These non-connected PACs operate independently from the college and can accept donations from individuals, companies and even college employees in their personal capacity.

A properly structured PAC can run advertising, send direct mail and text campaigns and explicitly urge voters to support the millage. The key is maintaining clear separation between the PAC and the college’s official activities and resources. Legal counsel experienced in campaign finance law should guide this process.

Working with professional campaign consultants

Professional firms specializing in educational campaigns bring expertise that internal college staff typically lack. These consultants understand voting lists, targeted mailings, demographic analysis and effective messaging strategies. They also provide important guidance on what college publications can legally include and how to maximize impact within legal boundaries.

Investment in professional campaign support signals that the institution takes the millage vote seriously. These experts can help identify which messages resonate with different voter segments and craft communication strategies that reach beyond the college’s traditional constituencies.

Building long-term community investment

Colleges cannot view millage votes as isolated events requiring short-term campaign tactics. Instead, these votes represent moments when voters evaluate a college’s ongoing value proposition. The most successful millage campaigns reflect years of relationship-building, consistent communication and demonstrated community impact.

By maintaining transparency about challenges and successes, partnering authentically with employers and community organizations, and ensuring every interaction demonstrates the college’s commitment to student success and regional prosperity, community colleges create the foundation for sustained public support.