Initiative aims to scale experiential learning

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) announced this week the launch of a three-year initiative to embed virtual, project-based, work-based learning (WBL) into short-term workforce training programs at 20 community colleges nationwide.

The initiative aims to scale high-quality experiential learning that connects students directly with employers. It is supported by Google.org and built in collaboration with experiential learning platform Riipen.

“The rapid pace of technological change and an increasingly AI-driven economy demand a new approach to workforce preparation,” ACCT President and CEO Jee Hang Lee said in a press release. “As colleges prepare for new Workforce Pell opportunities, this initiative builds the capacity and infrastructure to embed employer projects into short-term programs — ensuring students gain the real-world experience and credentials today’s economy requires.”

Gaining skills, employer connections

The initiative will focus on high-demand workforce fields such as information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, business operations and emerging technology roles. Through virtual, employer-designed projects embedded directly into coursework, thousands of students will gain demonstrable skills, professional experience and exposure to real employers without the barriers of traditional internships.

Riipen will provide the technology and industry network that will enable colleges to embed employer-created projects into courses and activities.

“In an increasingly volatile economy, community colleges are already on the front lines of workforce preparation and uniquely situated to help workers navigate a rapidly shifting labor market,” said Mara Woody, director of strategic partnerships at Riipen. “This is about ensuring students graduate with hands-on and real-world work experience that matters in an AI-driven economy.”

Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s (WPI) Center for Project-Based Learning will lead instructor development and faculty support.

“We know that project-based learning transforms education,” said Kristin Wobbe, director of the Center for Project-Based Learning at WPI. “By equipping instructors with proven strategies, we’re helping community colleges deliver high-impact experiences that align with workforce needs.”

The initiative will launch in the fall of 2026, with college recruitment beginning in the spring of 2026.

Participating institutions will receive technical assistance, professional development and access to resources designed to ensure long-term sustainability beyond the grant period. Colleges also will receive guidance on aligning funding streams — including Workforce Pell, Perkins, WIOA and other federal and institutional sources — to sustain experiential learning at scale. Lastly, colleges can get no-cost access to AI training and Google Career Certificate training through the Google AI for Education Accelerator.

Applications will open in spring 2026.