Associated Press
In the past two years, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed three bills that would have allowed community colleges to award students more bachelor’s degrees. Unfazed, lawmakers are now backing a fourth bill that does much of the same.
Inside Higher Ed
Higher ed can play an important role in making federal immigration enforcement safer, writes Lane A. Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts.
New America (blog)
As the momentum around adult learner re-engagement continues to grow, so too must the commitment to understanding what works and for whom.
Detroit News
As state leaders begin shaping priorities for the year ahead, one truth should be front and center: Michigan’s talent strategy depends on strong, accessible community colleges.
BizTimes
Lakeland’s new office space on MPTC’s Fond du Lac campus expands the university’s relationship with Wisconsin’s technical college system, according to university leaders.