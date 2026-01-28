The Nevada Independent
Officials who backed a tuition increase at Nevada’s eight public higher education institutions say the move was difficult but their best hope to avoid cuts to faculty positions and academic departments. The proposal will increase tuition by 12% for full-time students at four-year institutions or in upper-division courses at community colleges and by 9% for full-time students in lower-division courses at community colleges.
The EDU Ledger
Assembly Bill 664 cleared the California Assembly, moving forward despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vetoes of three similar bills over the past two years. The measure faces additional legislative tests before potentially landing on the governor’s desk by the Aug. 31 deadline. The bill would allow Southwestern College to create up to four additional bachelor’s programs in applied disciplines.
News Center Maine
During her final State of the State address, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced her “Affordability Agenda.” One item on the agenda is to make the state’s free community college program permanent.