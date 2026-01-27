The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Higher Ed Dive
Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College in Massachusetts, warned presidents against viewing courage through a one-dimensional lens or believing that every situation requires the same type of response.
Washington Business Journal
Helping students transfer to four-year colleges remains important, but most adults cannot afford to put their lives on hold for years; they need faster, flexible routes to good-paying work.
Detroit News
As state leaders begin shaping priorities for the year ahead, one truth should be front and center: Michigan’s talent strategy depends on strong, accessible community colleges.
Sault News
For more than three decades, Bay Mills Community College has been quietly building one of Michigan’s most comprehensive Indigenous language preservation programs, focused on revitalizing Anishinaabemowin — the original language of the Anishinaabek people.