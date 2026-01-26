Headlines

By Daily Staff January 26, 2026    Print

Utah higher education could see another state budget cut — this time, losing $94M
Salt Lake Tribune
The latest proposed cut would be 5% of the nearly $1.9 billion total that the state allocates for public higher education. That would mean a reduction of $94 million for Utah’s eight public colleges and universities.

Chicago’s Olive-Harvey College launches barber program for high school students
CBS News
The program lets high school students in the Chicago Public Schools’ early college program earn college credits and hands-on experience while still working toward their high school diplomas.

Mountain Empire embarks on restructuring amid challenges for community colleges
Cardinal News
Virginia’s Mountain Empire Community College is dealing with stagnant state funding, an increase in operating costs and a changing student body.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.