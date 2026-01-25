Proposal filed to consolidate 6 Mississippi community colleges. See which ones are under consideration
State Rep. Trey Lamar (R), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee in Mississippi, has filed legislation that would consolidate a number of community colleges, reducing the current 15 community and junior college districts down to 12.
How community colleges impacted by the hurricane served their communities and details leadership decisions, funding disbursements, and recovery updates.
The Oregon college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Forestry Hub is a space where students in manufacturing, forestry, and the forest products industries can develop technical skills in fields that traditionally have been more reliant on human power rather than technology.