By Daily Staff January 25, 2026    Print

Proposal filed to consolidate 6 Mississippi community colleges. See which ones are under consideration
Magnolia Tribune
State Rep. Trey Lamar (R), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee in Mississippi, has filed legislation that would consolidate a number of community colleges, reducing the current 15 community and junior college districts down to 12.

EdNC’s Hurricane Helene Playbook: Lessons learned from community colleges
EdNC
How community colleges impacted by the hurricane served their communities and details leadership decisions, funding disbursements, and recovery updates.

Umpqua Community College launches tech hub for advanced manufacturing and forestry skills
KVAL
The Oregon college’s Advanced Manufacturing and Forestry Hub is a space where students in manufacturing, forestry, and the forest products industries can develop technical skills in fields that traditionally have been more reliant on human power rather than technology.

