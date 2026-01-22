Associated Press
The Trump administration is dropping its appeal of a federal court ruling that blocked a campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion, threatening federal funding to the nation’s schools and colleges.
The Job
The American Association of Community Colleges is concerned about the potential loss of loan eligibility for certificate programs, including in allied health.
Workforce Pell Watch
Proposed regulations make it easier for registered apprenticeships to access Workforce Pell, but programs shouldn’t overlook traditional Pell.
Reimagining Higher Education (Studiosity podcast)
A panel chat about the value and impact of dual-enrollment programs, career and college readiness and how dual-enrollment courses can help students pursue postsecondary aspirations, as well as some of the barriers preventing more students from taking advantage of these programs.
Construct Connect News
States are implementing targeted strategies to make education more adaptable and responsive to industry needs. These efforts are designed to create clearer, more direct pathways from the classroom to a career.
BizTimes
Milwaukee Area Technical College has opened a biotechnology lab at its downtown Milwaukee campus, where students participating in the college’s new biotechnology laboratory technician program will train. The space and program were created in partnership with the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub.