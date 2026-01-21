Iowa Capital Dispatch
Representatives of Iowa’s private colleges pushed back Tuesday against the narrative that baccalaureate degrees are sorely needed at community colleges, with lawmakers responding that something must change.
Inside Higher Ed
While traditional four-year college remains popular, a new study finds parents increasingly open to nondegree pathways for their children.
KUT 90.5
The program appears to be having a meaningful effect on three specific types of students: those who thought they wouldn’t be able to attend college at all for economic reasons; those who would have waited a couple of years until they had sufficient funds to attend college; and those who planned on getting only a certificate and jumping into the workforce.
Chron.com
State filings show the new student union at Weatherford College will span more than 108,000 square feet.
ITHAKA S+R (blog)
For individuals who are incarcerated, the ability to effectively use digital tools can mean the difference between returning to the community prepared or being left even further behind.