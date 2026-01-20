Seattle Times
More than 160 Renton Technical College students have enrolled so far in the Renton Promise program, and financial support continues to grow. The city and state have both committed to stable funding for the program, and late last year, Boeing announced a $250,000 donation.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Greenville Journal
The master-planned project aims to enhance the South Carolina college’s workforce development by bringing eight programs focused on manufacturing, utilities, transportation and logistics together onto one campus. President Galen DeHay said the expansion will be a game changer for students and employees and the region.
EdSource
Black and Latino students remain underrepresented in many programs, even though they stand to benefit most from dual-enrollment opportunities.
KOLD
PCC is one of 10 community colleges in the country offering the STRIVE program, making it a unique opportunity to empower veterans and their families.
Springfield News-Sun
Among her lessons learned as a leader: be accessible and responsive; find national, regional and local leadership opportunities; always sit at the table and don’t overreact to bad news.