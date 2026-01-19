Higher Ed Dive
The state’s higher education system is considering a 12% tuition increase at four-year institutions and 9% for two-year colleges amid a looming funding gap.
Washington Post
Wage garnishments and seizing tax refunds for people in default on their federal student loans will be suspended, the Education Department said Friday.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
NOLA.com
Richard Nelson, the new chancellor of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, spoke with the Times-Picayune/The Advocate about the biggest challenges facing the system and how two-year colleges help power Louisiana’s economy.
EdSource
The Trump administration has announced that it is conducting an investigation into the California Community College Athletic Association, two California community colleges and two California TK-12 schools for their transgender athlete policies.
Texas Public Radio
In a panel discussion, Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores notes the San Antonio college has for 80 years been “the largest provider of human capital development in our community.”
WHRO
Organizations, employers, colleges and universities are working together to boost the apprentice system in Hampton Roads, Virginia.