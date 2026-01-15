The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa lawmakers and community college leaders have found themselves on the same page about the potential benefits of offering baccalaureate degrees based on local needs, with legislation to make that potential a reality already filed.
CNBC
“Community colleges are accessible, affordable, and accredited, offering traditional transfer programs and relevant workforce training without the burden of excessive debt,” says DeRionne Pollard, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.
WAVY
Virginia’s Tidewater Community College says it is on track to reopen the Child Development Center on its Virginia Beach campus this month after a decade-long hiatus.
RealClear Education
The Pay for Apprenticeship forecast is the first meaningful signal that the Trump administration’s promises for registered apprenticeships could be fulfilled — and perhaps finally move apprenticeships from the education margins to the mainstream.