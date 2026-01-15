Headlines

Iowa lawmakers, community colleges cite benefits of offering bachelor’s degrees
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa lawmakers and community college leaders have found themselves on the same page about the potential benefits of offering baccalaureate degrees based on local needs, with legislation to make that potential a reality already filed.

Students are increasingly choosing community college or certificates over four-year degrees
CNBC
“Community colleges are accessible, affordable, and accredited, offering traditional transfer programs and relevant workforce training without the burden of excessive debt,” says DeRionne Pollard, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.

TCC about to re-introduce child care at Virginia Beach campus
WAVY
Virginia’s Tidewater Community College says it is on track to reopen the Child Development Center on its Virginia Beach campus this month after a decade-long hiatus.

Commentary: A big bet on apprenticeships in a frozen labor market
RealClear Education
The Pay for Apprenticeship forecast is the first meaningful signal that the Trump administration’s promises for registered apprenticeships could be fulfilled — and perhaps finally move apprenticeships from the education margins to the mainstream.

