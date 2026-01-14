Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 14, 2026    Print

What losing a CCAMPIS subsidy means for a student parent
New America blog
A Pima Community College nursing student lost her child care subsidy. Now she’s unsure how she’ll finish her degree.

Community college officials urge approval of blocked bachelor’s degrees
EdSource
Sixteen California community colleges are awaiting a final decision on bachelor’s degrees they hope to offer.

NJBIA lauds community college, workforce training bills returning to governor’s desk
New Jersey Business & Industry Association blog
While Gov. Phil Murphy did conditionally veto a trio of bills on Monday to bring more stability to the New Jersey Pathways for Career Opportunities Initiative and increase workforce training, the changes were accepted by the legislature and returned to the governor’s desk for signature.

Technical colleges generate billions for South Carolina economy, study says
News 19 WLTX
The study estimates the South Carolina Technical College System generates approximately $6.4 billion in annual economic impact statewide and supports more than 38,000 jobs each year, according to a return-on-investment study conducted by the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.