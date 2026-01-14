The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
New America blog
A Pima Community College nursing student lost her child care subsidy. Now she’s unsure how she’ll finish her degree.
EdSource
Sixteen California community colleges are awaiting a final decision on bachelor’s degrees they hope to offer.
New Jersey Business & Industry Association blog
While Gov. Phil Murphy did conditionally veto a trio of bills on Monday to bring more stability to the New Jersey Pathways for Career Opportunities Initiative and increase workforce training, the changes were accepted by the legislature and returned to the governor’s desk for signature.
News 19 WLTX
The study estimates the South Carolina Technical College System generates approximately $6.4 billion in annual economic impact statewide and supports more than 38,000 jobs each year, according to a return-on-investment study conducted by the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.