Higher Ed Dive
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fiscal 2027 budget proposal represents a sharp turnaround from last year, when he advocated for big higher ed cuts. The community colleges system would receive $15.4 billion in general funds and property taxes, for a year-over-year increase of 9%, or $1.3 billion.
Federal News Network
A new bill will require the Pentagon to assess whether its current efforts to recruit, train and retain cyber talent are working — and to produce a new department-wide plan aimed at addressing persistent cyber workforce gaps.
Wisconsin Public Radio
Chippewa Valley Technical College doesn’t have an athletic department. But last semester, for the first time, it had a winning competitive cheer team.
Tacoma Rising podcast
A conversation with Julie White, CEO and chancellor of Pierce College (Washington), about leadership, education and the future of talent in the South Sound.