The 74
Governors, workforce boards, state data leaders and providers must demonstrate that participating programs will lead to real jobs and higher pay.
Salt Lake Tribune
Greg Peterson has been leading Salt Lake Community College since July 2024. He sat down with The Salt Lake Tribune to talk about his work so far.
Virginian-Pilot (subscription required)
Three machinist apprentices recently completed their first year of a two-year, in-house training program connected to Tidewater Community College.
U.S. Education Department blog
Viewing AI adoption in education in a stage framework can help make sense of the emotional responses, practical judgments and profound transformation that continues to follow the advent of AI, writes Casey K. Sacks, president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College (West Virginia) and senior policy advisor on workforce and AI for the U.S. Department of Education.