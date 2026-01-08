Colorado Sun
Cuts to programs perceived as having a DEI focus are hitting training for nurses, cops, welders and other high-skill trades hard.
EdSource
The board of governors overseeing California’s 116 community colleges next week is expected to discuss proposed bachelor’s degrees that have been blocked by California State University.
The Job
States build skills-based platforms for connecting learners with employers, with growing interest from Washington.
State Education Standard
Credential transparency requires an open, common data format across all credentials from K-12, CTE, higher education, workforce training, occupational licenses and digital badging, regardless of the provider, level of training or type of credential.
Arizona voters approved in-state tuition for undocumented students. The state left implementation to chance.
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting
Prop 308 was designed to reopen college as a realistic option for undocumented students who had grown up in Arizona. But three years after the law took effect, it remains difficult to say how many students have actually benefited—and how many were left behind.
Federal News Network
The census is more than just a headcount. It’s the foundation for funding schools, medical clinics, roads and more. A new report shows why accuracy matters more than ever.
McKnight’s Senior Living
For senior living, the new federal investment offers a pathway to address persistent staffing shortages and upskill workers in roles such as certified nursing assistants, home health aides and geriatric care specialists.
All In: Student Pathways Forward (National Council for Workforce Education podcast)
Marcia Conston, president of Tidewater Community College, and Towuanna Porter Brannon, president of Virginia Peninsula Community College, discuss what it means to meet the moment for workforce education, such as developing nimble and responsive programs in collaboration with regional employers and other partners that create economic prosperity in the region.
NextGenEdu
A chat with Lee D. Lambert, chancellor of the Foothill–De Anza Community College District, about AI, equity and leadership at scale in higher education.