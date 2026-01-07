Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff January 7, 2026    Print

Wisconsin Technical College System earns strong public support in latest statewide survey
KFIZ
The findings underscore the technical college system’s critical role in providing affordable, high-quality education that meets the needs of students and employers across the state.

Commentary: Want to increase college graduates in Michigan? Expand dual enrollment
Bridge Michigan
Creating a dedicated revenue source solely for dual enrollment — separate from the school’s foundation allowance or scholarship fund credits — would empower schools to make dual enrollment more accessible to students, without harming school budgets.

Governor Pritzker announces $24M Manufacturing Training Academy expansion
Chicago Crusader
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity this week announced $24 million in grant funding to establish six new Manufacturing Training Academies at community colleges to expand training for high-demand manufacturing jobs.

Alamo Colleges District eyes adding more December graduation ceremonies to boost participation
San Antonio Report
Francisco Solis, president of San Antonio College (Texas), said that participation of fall graduates needed improvement. Last spring, the college had about 300 fall graduates who participated in the May ceremony. But this number fell far short of the total number of students who qualified to participate in the spring graduation ceremony.

New aviation training program expected to create 45 jobs in Pueblo
KKTV
A new aviation training program at Pueblo Community College (Colorado) is expected to create a minimum of 45 full-time aviation maintenance technician jobs in Pueblo over the next three years.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.