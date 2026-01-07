KFIZ
The findings underscore the technical college system’s critical role in providing affordable, high-quality education that meets the needs of students and employers across the state.
Bridge Michigan
Creating a dedicated revenue source solely for dual enrollment — separate from the school’s foundation allowance or scholarship fund credits — would empower schools to make dual enrollment more accessible to students, without harming school budgets.
Chicago Crusader
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity this week announced $24 million in grant funding to establish six new Manufacturing Training Academies at community colleges to expand training for high-demand manufacturing jobs.
San Antonio Report
Francisco Solis, president of San Antonio College (Texas), said that participation of fall graduates needed improvement. Last spring, the college had about 300 fall graduates who participated in the May ceremony. But this number fell far short of the total number of students who qualified to participate in the spring graduation ceremony.
KKTV
A new aviation training program at Pueblo Community College (Colorado) is expected to create a minimum of 45 full-time aviation maintenance technician jobs in Pueblo over the next three years.