By Daily Staff January 6, 2026    Print

Rising dual enrollment for high schoolers contributes to Wisconsin technical college growth
Wisconsin Public Radio
The Wisconsin Technical College System is growing at a time when four-year universities are struggling with enrollment. Dual-enrollment programs are one reason.

$2.3B more sought by S.C. colleges includes extraterrestrial request
South Carolina Daily Gazette
The state’s technical college system is collectively seeking $743 million for projects across its 16 college campuses, accounting for a third of the total newly requested. Most of it would pay for construction projects.

JAC weighs $43M ask for community colleges
Wyoming News Exchange
On top of changes at the federal level, Wyoming’s community colleges are also grappling with the financial impacts of property tax cuts.

Auto shop class is thriving. Community college students basically fix your car for free
Los Angeles Times (subscription required)
L.A. Trade-Tech College offers an automotive repair program with enrollment that has grown by 34% from 2022 to 2024.

A historic moment for U.S. optics — and a lasting milestone for APOMA and our industry
American Precision Optics Manufacturers Association
Monroe Community College’s optical systems technology program has become the gold standard for technician preparation, producing graduates with a 100% job-placement rate for a decade. Nearly every APOMA member has felt the impact of MCC-trained technicians in their shops, labs and production floors.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
