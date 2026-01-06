Wisconsin Public Radio
The Wisconsin Technical College System is growing at a time when four-year universities are struggling with enrollment. Dual-enrollment programs are one reason.
South Carolina Daily Gazette
The state’s technical college system is collectively seeking $743 million for projects across its 16 college campuses, accounting for a third of the total newly requested. Most of it would pay for construction projects.
Wyoming News Exchange
On top of changes at the federal level, Wyoming’s community colleges are also grappling with the financial impacts of property tax cuts.
Los Angeles Times (subscription required)
L.A. Trade-Tech College offers an automotive repair program with enrollment that has grown by 34% from 2022 to 2024.
American Precision Optics Manufacturers Association
Monroe Community College’s optical systems technology program has become the gold standard for technician preparation, producing graduates with a 100% job-placement rate for a decade. Nearly every APOMA member has felt the impact of MCC-trained technicians in their shops, labs and production floors.