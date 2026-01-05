HEA Group
The Education Department has released new data determining which college programs may remain eligible to participate in the federal student loan program. Only 804 out of 32,578 undergraduate programs (about 2%) are at risk of failing this test, according to an analysis of the data by the HEA Group.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Washington Post
The Justice Department said an in-state tuition benefit for undocumented students in Virginia illegally favors them over citizens from other states who wouldn’t qualify for the lower rates.
EdNC
The majority of surveyed North Carolina community colleges (73%) reported using a hybrid model, where both professional staff and faculty serve as advisers; 18% of colleges reported using only professional staff advisers; and 9% of colleges reported using only faculty advisers.
Politico
Some former Education Department officials are skeptical that the Trump administration will be able to deliver on its robust rulemaking agenda to enshrine Trump’s trans student restrictions and its efforts to investigate campus antisemitism, root out diversity programs and overhaul the college oversight system.
Radio Iowa
Republican leaders in the Iowa House may pursue a plan to have community colleges grant four-year degrees, but House Speaker Pat Grassley says it would have to be focused on helping residents in higher education deserts access a four-year degree program in targeted subjects.