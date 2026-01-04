Headlines

How student loans and financial aid are changing in 2026
Washington Post
A look ahead at the federal policies taking effect that will shape how students and families pay for college.

Here are 5 higher ed predictions for 2026
University Business
Short-term credentials and certificates have grown increasingly popular since the pandemic. The movement will drive deeper federal, state and institutional coordination to evaluate program quality and workforce outcomes.

Michigan college selling waterfront campus to Grand Traverse Tribe for $27M
Mlive
Northwestern Michigan College has agreed to sell its Boardman Lake Campus to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa for the purchase price.

Alabama’s community colleges have shaped and expanded their focus on workforce needs
Business Alabama
Over the past decade, the state’s 24 community colleges have expanded their scope, building on the workforce training components that they offer.

Energy exec funds 125 scholarships at Butler County Community College
Business Journals (subscription required)
The CEO and founder of Crown Energy Corp., Gary Griwatz, is giving back to one of the region’s community colleges.

