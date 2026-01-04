Washington Post
A look ahead at the federal policies taking effect that will shape how students and families pay for college.
University Business
Short-term credentials and certificates have grown increasingly popular since the pandemic. The movement will drive deeper federal, state and institutional coordination to evaluate program quality and workforce outcomes.
Mlive
Northwestern Michigan College has agreed to sell its Boardman Lake Campus to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa for the purchase price.
Business Alabama
Over the past decade, the state’s 24 community colleges have expanded their scope, building on the workforce training components that they offer.
Business Journals (subscription required)
The CEO and founder of Crown Energy Corp., Gary Griwatz, is giving back to one of the region’s community colleges.