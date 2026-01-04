Fixing the transfer process

Community colleges are widely recognized as the most affordable entry point into U.S. higher education. They enroll half of all undergraduates at some point in their academic journeys and serve as the primary access pathway for first-generation students, adult learners and students from historically underserved communities.

Yet despite their leading role in access and cost containment, too many students who begin at community colleges still lose time, credits and money on the path to a bachelor’s degree. The cause is often misunderstood. The problem is not student motivation, academic ability or the quality of advising. It is structural.

Affordability outcomes are determined less by what students are told than by how degree pathways are designed.

Transfer design is an affordability issue

For students who intend to earn a bachelor’s degree, transfer is not a secondary process — it is the degree pathway. When transfer design is clear and coherent, students complete lower-division coursework efficiently, move seamlessly into upper-division study, and reduce both time to degree and total cost. When transfer design is fragmented or opaque, students accumulate excess credits, repeat coursework and extend enrollment well beyond four years.

Nationally, credit loss at transfer remains common. Students may technically “transfer credits,” yet still find that those credits do not apply cleanly to major requirements at the receiving institution. General education courses shift categories, prerequisites fail to align and electives multiply. Each misalignment carries a cost — often invisible at the point of transfer, but very real by the time students approach degree completion.

The result is an affordability paradox: students choose community colleges to save money, but weaknesses in transfer design erode those savings over time.

The limits of choice without clear pathways

Over the past two decades, many systems have expanded transfer options in the name of flexibility. While well-intended, this expansion has often produced unintended consequences. Students are presented with dozens of “transferable” courses and broad articulation statements, but limited clarity about how those courses apply within specific bachelor’s degree pathways.

Transferability alone is not enough. What matters is credit applicability within a defined degree pathway.

A course that transfers as elective credit but does not advance a student toward a declared major may preserve credit hours while still increasing cost. Without clearly defined, major-specific transfer pathways, students can make academically valid choices that are financially inefficient. This is not a failure of advising or student decision-making. It is a system design problem.

When transfer design works

Some of the strongest affordability outcomes occur in systems that treat transfer design as a shared academic responsibility rather than a downstream administrative function. These systems emphasize clarity over excess choice and pathway coherence over customization.

Effective transfer design typically includes:

Major-specific transfer maps that specify how lower-division courses apply to bachelor’s degree requirements

that specify how lower-division courses apply to bachelor’s degree requirements Guaranteed applicability , not merely acceptance, of transfer credits

, not merely acceptance, of transfer credits Named university partners with clearly articulated expectations

with clearly articulated expectations Aligned curricula that match learning outcomes, prerequisites, and sequencing

that match learning outcomes, prerequisites, and sequencing Predictable completion timelines that reduce excess credit accumulation

In these environments, transfer ceases to be a negotiation and becomes a reliable pathway.

The cost of weak transfer design

Weak transfer design carries consequences that extend beyond individual students. Excess credits inflate institutional costs, depress completion rates and complicate performance metrics. Students who experience prolonged time-to-degree may exhaust financial aid eligibility before completing a bachelor’s degree, increasing the likelihood of stop-out or departure without a credential.

Misaligned transfer pathways also have direct implications for federal financial aid outcomes. When students accumulate unnecessary credits due to unclear or inconsistent transfer design, finite Pell Grant eligibility and federal loan limits are consumed without delivering a degree. In these cases, students do not leave higher education because they lack academic capability or motivation, but because the system has failed to steward limited aid resources effectively.

These concerns take on added urgency in a national policy environment increasingly focused on outcomes, accountability and post-college earnings. As federal oversight places greater emphasis on completion, repayment and economic value, weaknesses in transfer design become policy liabilities as well as institutional challenges.

A leadership opportunity for community colleges

Community colleges are uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of affordability reform — not by adding new programs or services, but by strengthening the integrity of transfer pathways. This work is less visible than tuition reductions or scholarship announcements, but its impact is durable and systemic.

By prioritizing clear transfer design as a core academic function, community colleges can ensure that affordability is not lost in transition. Well-aligned pathways protect students’ time and financial resources while reinforcing the public value of higher education. Affordable bachelor’s degrees do not emerge by chance. They are built — course by course, requirement by requirement — through intentional pathway design. Community colleges have long served as the entry point to opportunity. With strong transfer pathways, they can also serve as the foundation of sustainable affordability.

* * *

Sharon Y. Hart, Ph.D., is a former community college president and higher education leader who has served on numerous regional and national higher education commissions. She most recently served as a U.S. diplomat with USAID/Jordan. She is the author of the forthcoming book Low-Cost to Debt-Free: A President’s Guide to Affordable U.S. College Degrees.