DataPoints: Community college revenues

Public community colleges received $79 billion in total revenues during fiscal year 2023-24. An analysis by the American Association of Community Colleges of newly released data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that roughly one-third of those revenues came from state government sources, one-quarter from local government sources and 20% from tuition and fees.

As shown in the figure below, the percentage of revenue from state sources has climbed steadily since the pandemic and now represents a larger percentage of revenue than any year prior. By the last year of available data, the share of revenue from federal sources is lower than pre-pandemic levels. Of note, the share of revenue from tuition and fees, which had been declining prior to the pandemic, began to increase in the last two years of reported data.